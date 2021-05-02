Agent warned for misconduct during counting of postal ballots

A counting agent who reportedly had been attempting to create problems during the commencement of counting of postal ballots for the bye-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency here on Sunday was been warned by the authorities of being forced out for his conduct.

While the ballot boxes containing postal ballots were being opened in the counting centre in the premises of RPD College, one of the counting agents attempted to create some problems. Despite being asked to behave, he continued his acts.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr K Harish Kumar inspected the situation and asked the agent to behave or leave the hall.