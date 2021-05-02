Agent warned for misconduct during counting of ballots

Agent warned for misconduct during counting of postal ballots

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr K Harish Kumar inspected the situation and asked the agent to behave or leave the hall

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 02 2021, 08:49 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 08:49 ist
Strongrooms where EVMs of Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency bye-election are being stored are opened during the commencement of counting in Belagavi on Sunday. Credit: special arrangement

A counting agent who reportedly had been attempting to create problems during the commencement of counting of postal ballots for the bye-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency here on Sunday was been warned by the authorities of being forced out for his conduct.

Follow live updates on the Karnataka bye-elections here

While the ballot boxes containing postal ballots were being opened in the counting centre in the premises of RPD College, one of the counting agents attempted to create some problems. Despite being asked to behave, he continued his acts.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr K Harish Kumar inspected the situation and asked the agent to behave or leave the hall.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belgaum
Bypolls
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 