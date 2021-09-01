Amit Shah to inaugurate GM central library in Shivamogga on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate GM Central library constructed on 1.5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 10 crore on GMIT campus in the city on September 2 at 4:30pm. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, GMIT Principal Y Vijaykumar said, the newly constructed central library has four floors comprising separate section for books, journals, e-library, research works and audio & visual room. The library has around 29,000 books on various subjects. Students of educational institutes run by GMIT and other institutes and research scholars of the district and neighbouring districts too can avail the facilities in library. There is no membership library at all.

He said the institute would help students, graduates or research scholars teachers to get any book for reference from anywhere in the world. He claimed that such central library is not functioning in Central Karnataka. He appealed to people to utilise the library as much as possible. As of now, it will function from 8:00am to 8:00pm. If the response is good, it would be extended. The total built up area of central library is 75,000 sq feet.

Furnishing details about English laboratory, he said those who like to improve their English communication skills can use the laboratory and there would be an instructor in the laboratory. There would be three levels of learning-elementary, medium and advanced. They can check their efficiency in English and improve it based on it.

GM Central Library Librarian Shashikumar, MBA Department Director Bakkappa and Placement & Training Officer Tejasvi Kattimani R were present in press conference.