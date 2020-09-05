Appaji's death must become a lesson for govt: YSV Datta

State JD(S) Campaign Committee Chairman YSV Datta said the government and district administration must learn from death of former MLA of Bhadravathi Appaji Gowda who died for want ventilator on time.

Speaking to mediapersons, here on Saturday, he said Gowda who was tested positive for Covid-19 lost his life as he did not get treatment on time. The former MLA, who was suffering from respiratory disorder, was denied treatment in private hospitals in the city. By the time he was shifted to McGann hospital, he had breathed his last. District administration is responsible for Gowda's death, he alleged.

He said the number of patients in general hospitals is rising everyday. So, the government must issue an order directing private hospitals to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients without fail. District administration must monitor private hospitals. The government must learn from the death of Appaji Gowda.

He urged the government to take measures to contain spread of Covid-19 and patients must get treatment in all private hospitals without fail. Private hospitals should not deny admission just because beds are reserved by important persons.

He said Covid-19 test results have created confusion among people as one time the results show positive and the other time negative. What is the reason for it? he questioned and said there seems to secret deal between general and private hospitals. Health service has become a racket in the country.

He said though government promised to bear medical expenses of those who are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, they are charging Rs 15,000 per day. It is a clear indication that everything is not fair in private hospitals. So, the government must probe into the functioning of private hospitals.

State JD(S) General Secretary M Srikanth, leaders D Aanand, J P Yogish and others were present in press conference.