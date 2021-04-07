B R Hill temple priest tests positive for Covid

The priest of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, creating anxiety among the temple employees and others who have visited the temple since the last few days.

It may be mentioned that homas and other rituals were conducted from March 29 to April 2, as part of the reopening of the temple. The temple had remained closed for the last four years, due to renovation works. Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi too participated in the rituals.

As the DC tested positive for Covid, a few days ago, the priest, who was a part of the rituals, and his family members underwent Covid tests and have been confirmed as positive.

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar, MLAs N Mahesh and R Narendra and Assistant Commissioner Girish took part in the rituals. Besides, hundreds of devotees have visited the temple from Saturday, after the temple was opened for the public.

The Health department personnel have collected samples of all 35 temple employees.

As the priest tested positive, distribution of thirtha and prasad has been stopped. Besides, Dasoha has been temporarily stalled. The temple premises has been sanitised.