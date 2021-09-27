Bharat Bandh: Protests in Kalaburagi

Activists of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Karnataka staged a protest near the Central bus stand on Monday as part of the nation-wide Bharat Bandh.

The bandh has been called to urge Union government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws. RKS leader H V Diwakar, CPI district leader Sharanabasappa Mamashetty and others took part.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Check out the latest DH videos here: