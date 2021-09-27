Bharat Bandh: Protests in Kalaburagi

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 27 2021, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 08:27 ist
Activists of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Karnataka staged a protest near the Central bus stand on Monday. Credit: Special Arrangement/ Manojkumar Guddi

Activists of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Karnataka staged a protest near the Central bus stand on Monday as part of the nation-wide Bharat Bandh.

The bandh has been called to urge Union government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws. RKS leader H V Diwakar, CPI district leader Sharanabasappa Mamashetty and others took part.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

