Candidate contesting Gram Panchayat election dies

A candidate contesting gram panchayat elections from the second ward of Nelyadi gram panchayat died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. The deceased candidate was identified as Abdul Hameed Painter (60).
He was campaigning throughout the day and had suffered severe chest pain late in the night. He breathed his last enroute to the hospital, sources added.
How confident are you about your coronavirus test?
'Wonder Woman 84' review: An un-cynical take on heroism
Celebrating the Indian Christmas
Why should we explore asteroids?
The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic
DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'
Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India