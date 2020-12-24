Candidate contesting Gram Panchayat election dies

Naina J A
  • Dec 24 2020, 08:59 ist
A candidate contesting gram panchayat elections from the second ward of Nelyadi gram panchayat died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. The deceased candidate was identified as Abdul Hameed Painter (60).

He was campaigning throughout the day and had suffered severe chest pain late in the night. He breathed his last enroute to the hospital, sources added.

Gram Panchayat elections
Nelyadi

