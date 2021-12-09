Case against engineer for not rescuing cobra

Following the death of cobra during the demolition of unauthorised Anjaneya temple near Sagar Road in the City carried out by a team of officials of Smart City Private Limited recently, the Forest Department has booked a case against engineer K V Vijay Kumar under The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Sources in Shankara Forest Range stated that the officials of the Smart City Mission carried out the demolition drive for the execution of development works in the City.

A cobra was spotted near the temple. Instead of informing the Forest Department officials or taking steps to rescue it, they carried on the demolition drive and thereby killed the cobra.

