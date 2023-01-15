K'taka: Rejected' teen kills self, names lover in note

Chikkamagaluru: 'Rejected' by lover, 17-year-old kills self, names him in note

Dejected over the failure of her relationship, she attempted to end her life by consuming pesticides

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jan 15 2023, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old girl from Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru killed herself allegedly owing to rejection by her partner.

The II PU student, a resident of Samse in Kalasa, was in love with a youth from a neighbouring village. Owing to difference of opinion, he had reportedly 'rejected' her, her parents told the Kudremukh police.

Dejected over the failure of her relationship, she attempted to end her life by consuming pesticides on January 11. She was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru, where she failed to respond to treatment and died on Saturday night.

In their complaint to the police, the victim's father accused Nithesh (25) from Karagadde as responsible for his daughter’s death. The victim had allegedly written a letter citing his name while on the way to the hospital. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered.

Karnataka
Chikkamagaluru
Suicide

