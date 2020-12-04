Cluster varsities told not to be 'burden' on government

The newly established cluster universities in the state have been advised not to be a 'burden' on the government.

At a meeting with vice-chancellors of all the three new cluster universities- Maharaini Cluster University-Bengaluru, Nrupatunga Cluster University-Bengaluru and Mandya Cluster University on Friday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan advised them to achieve self-sustenance.

Speaking to DH, a source in the higher education department who was present in the meeting, said, "It is necessary for the government to establish more universities under Rashtriya Uchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in the coming days. But the universities must sustain themselves. This is what we have advised the newly established cluster Universities during the meeting. "

The universities have also been asked to approach corporate companies for development funds under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

However, the vice-chancellors have submitted proposals seeking basic financial assistance of Rs 2.5 crore. "From the next academic year, we will function as universities in a full-fledged manner. We all need to generate revenue for development activities as salaries will be given by the department of collegiate education, " a vice-chancellor of a cluster university said.

Meanwhile, the minister and other experts advised these universities to work towards becoming model universities. "We have around 20 plus conventional universities and these newly established universities must be different in the way they approach, offer courses etc. We want them to be model universities," explained a senior official of the higher education department.

The state government had recently issued orders appointing vice-chancellors for all the three new cluster universities.