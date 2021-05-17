CM approves nod for oxygen supply to 150 beds at MIMS

CM approves nod for oxygen supply to 150 beds at MIMS

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Pandavapura (Mandya dist),
  • May 17 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 22:16 ist
District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda holds a meeting with the officials in Pandavapura, Mandya district, on Monday. DH Photo

District In-charge Minister Narayana Gowda said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has given approval for supplying oxygen to the new 150-bed ward of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) that has been identified for treating Covid patients.

Speaking at a taluk-level meeting here, on Monday, the minister said that he met the CM and explained that the 150-bed ward could not be used as there is no sufficient oxygen supply. The CM responded positively and gave an approval for supplying oxygen to the beds, so that it can be used for treating more patients, he said.

The minister said that the quality of food supplied to the patients at the Covid Care Centres is good, and asked the officials to consume food supplied at the centres to instil confidence among the patients.

There is no shortage of funds for Covid management in the district as the state government has allocated sufficient funds, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K C Narayana Gowda
oxygen supply
Pandavapura
Mandya
Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 