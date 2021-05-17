CM approves nod for oxygen supply to 150 beds at MIMS

District In-charge Minister Narayana Gowda said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has given approval for supplying oxygen to the new 150-bed ward of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) that has been identified for treating Covid patients.

Speaking at a taluk-level meeting here, on Monday, the minister said that he met the CM and explained that the 150-bed ward could not be used as there is no sufficient oxygen supply. The CM responded positively and gave an approval for supplying oxygen to the beds, so that it can be used for treating more patients, he said.

The minister said that the quality of food supplied to the patients at the Covid Care Centres is good, and asked the officials to consume food supplied at the centres to instil confidence among the patients.

There is no shortage of funds for Covid management in the district as the state government has allocated sufficient funds, he said.