College reopening: Decision after jab drive, says DCM

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 02:09 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that a decision on starting offline classes for colleges would be taken after completion of vaccination drive for students. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Narayan said that the state was well-equipped to tackle another possible wave of Covid.

Karnataka
CN Ashwath Narayan
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

