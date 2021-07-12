College reopening: Decision after jab drive, says DCM

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that a decision on starting offline classes for colleges would be taken after completion of vaccination drive for students. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Narayan said that the state was well-equipped to tackle another possible wave of Covid.
