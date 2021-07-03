Cong leader files plaint with ACB against Nirani Sugars

Congress leader files complaint with ACB against Nirani Sugars

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 03 2021, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 18:51 ist
H N Ravindra. Credit: DH file photo

Congress party leader Dr H N Ravindra has lodged a complaint with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Nirani Sugars for allegedly violating 40-year lease agreement of Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK).

Nirani Sugars managing director Vijay M Nirani, also son of Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Mines and Geology, has misused his father’s power and violated 11 norms in the agreement, according to Ravindra.

As per lease agreement, the management had to pay Rs 20 crore in advance and Rs 5 crore as security deposit. As part the plan, it was decided to clear the pending salary of the employees, provident fund and loan of the factory. But, the management has not paid the amount as per the agreement even after a year, said Ravindra.

The contract had to be registered with the authority concerned within 90 days after the completion of the lease agreement. However, the lease is still not registered. Nirani Sugars has also violated a condition of upgrading the factory. In the complaint, Ravindra alleged that 54 workers were laid off and the contract was violated, alleged Ravindra

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Karnataka
Mysuru
Anti-Corruption Bureau

Related videos

What's Brewing

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

 