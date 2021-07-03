Congress leader files complaint with ACB against Nirani Sugars

Congress party leader Dr H N Ravindra has lodged a complaint with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Nirani Sugars for allegedly violating 40-year lease agreement of Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK).

Nirani Sugars managing director Vijay M Nirani, also son of Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Mines and Geology, has misused his father’s power and violated 11 norms in the agreement, according to Ravindra.

As per lease agreement, the management had to pay Rs 20 crore in advance and Rs 5 crore as security deposit. As part the plan, it was decided to clear the pending salary of the employees, provident fund and loan of the factory. But, the management has not paid the amount as per the agreement even after a year, said Ravindra.

The contract had to be registered with the authority concerned within 90 days after the completion of the lease agreement. However, the lease is still not registered. Nirani Sugars has also violated a condition of upgrading the factory. In the complaint, Ravindra alleged that 54 workers were laid off and the contract was violated, alleged Ravindra