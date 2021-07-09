Covid-19: Shivamogga wedding turns into ‘superspreader’ event

Taking advantage of the increased allowance for weddings sanctioned by Unlock 3.0 has cost one family dearly after a Covid-19 superspreader event was triggered at a marriage ceremony in Shivamogga.

Sixteen people were infected over the course of two days at the wedding which was held between June 27 and 28. Among them are four residents of Bengaluru’s BTM Layout’s 6th Stage. Two of the Bengaluru infected are an 18-year-old woman, and her father, a 61-year-old man.

Ameen e Mudassar, a member of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), a conglomeration of citizen volunteers, IAS officers and doctors, said that the infections came to light on Wednesday night, when members of the wedding party began to develop symptoms.

“Symptoms of the disease first began to manifest themselves in the father and daughter duo, when they came back to Bengaluru by train on July 1. Upon their return, they also infected two more people in the household - the son and the mother. Since then symptoms began to escalate, aggravated, in part, by panic. On Wednesday night, the 61-year-old was put in ICU care at Jayanagar General Hospital in the city after his Spo2 level began to fluctuate between 88 and 92. His daughter and wife are patients in the general ward of the same hospital,” Mudassar said.

He added that the incident highlights the fact that people should not underestimate the chances of transmission even though the second wave has declined in intensity.

Shivamogga DHO Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said, “Although project development officers, urban local bodies and corporators have the responsibility of ensuring that weddings follow Covid guidelines, it is extremely challenging to monitor indoor activities". In Bengaluru Urban, Col (Retd) Rajbir Singh, BBMP's chief marshal, said although a special force of marshals exists to ensure adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour at marriage halls, there is often little information about the weddings.

Check out DH latest videos: