Covid casts shadow on colourful Madikeri Dasara

Normally, Madikeri town is abuzz with activities during October for historical Madikeri Dasara. With Dasara, even tourism sector thrives along with business activities.

Unfortunately, this year Covid-19 has cast its ugly shadow on Madikeri Dasara and its celebrations.

The Dasara committee office-bearers have decided to observe Madikeri Dasara in a simple manner. The plan of action for Dasara will be chalked out after discussing with Karagotsava Samithi, Dashamantapa Samithi and Dasara Samithi.

The Dashamantapa Shobhayatre held on the day of Vijayadashami is known all over the country. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the Shobhayatre is unlikely to be held. Similarly, Makkala Dasara,

Mahila Dasara, Makkala Santhe, dog show, flower show and Yuva Dasara too will not be organised this year.

Karagotsava

Karagotsava, observed as a part of Navarathri celebrations in Madikeri, has an interesting background. The religious leaders had sought divine intervention when the whole district was affected with an epidemic disease several years ago. As per the suggestion of the priests, it was decided to carry out ‘Karaga puja’, so as to appease four ‘Shakti Devata’ and accordingly, the spread of epidemic disease, contained.

The tradition has been continuing since then. During Navarathri, Karagotsava of four shakti Devatas--Kanchi Kamakshiyamma, Kote Mariyamma, Kundooru Chowti Mariyamma and Dandina Mariyamma. By maintaining social distance, Karagotsava will be observed this year, sources said. Poets’ meet committee President Chi Na Somesh said, “If district administration permits, then Dasara poets’ meet will be organised.

The poets’ meet will try to throw light into the imbalance in nature and Covid-19 woes in the district.”