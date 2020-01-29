Dalit, Muslim protesters write letters in blood to President seeking CAA withdrawal

Dalits, others write letters in blood to Prez on CAA

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Jan 29 2020, 13:42pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 15:01pm ist
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses during the National Voters' Day function, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.(PTI Photo)

Seeking withdrawal of CAA, a protest was held here on Wednesday wherein members of Dalit organisations, among others, wrote letters to President Ram Nath Kovind in blood. The protest was held in front of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue at Dr Ambedkar Circle under the banner of Dharwad District SC/ST Pourakarmikara-Naukarara Sangh.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Placards and the tricolour were also displayed during the protest. 
"As the CAA is unconstitutional, it should be withdrawn. NRC and NPR also should not be introduced," Sangh president Vijay Guntral said, adding that different types of protests would be held every week. Pitambrappa Bilar, B A Mudhol, Shakir Sanadi led the protest. 

Meanwhile, merchants from the Muslim community also visited the venue and raised slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR.

