Davangere police seize Rs 2.68 crore in cheating case

In the largest cash seizure in the recent times in the district, Davangere police have confiscated cash of Rs 2.68 crore from six persons in connection with cheating case.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth said that an agent named Shivalingaiah, (38) from Gadigudal of Harapanahalli taluk, Vijayanagar district, Chetan (24) a worker in the agent's shop in Davangere taluk, Maheshwaraiah (35), Shivakumar (59) from Davangere, and Vagish (49) and Chandru (40) from Harihar taluk are the accused in the case and they are relatives. A complaint was registered at RMC yard police station in March this year and all the six are out on bail. "We would file a charge sheet against them in the court appealing to the judge to handover them to police for interrogation," Rishyanth said.

They were accused of cheating 125 people including farmers and merchants by not giving money to them after purchase of maize.

Furnishing details about the case, farmers had lodged a complaint at RMC yard police station alleging that KC traders and GMC groups did not give money to them after purchasing maize from them. Shivalingaiah, proprietor of KC Traders, used to give money to them in 20 days after purchase. When interrogated, Shivalingaiah revealed that his relatives including Shivakumar, employee of Canara bank, used money belonging to farmers and merchants for their personal expenses.

Rishyanth said when probe was intensified, the team discovered that the six persons were also accused of creating fake bank accounts to get money from insurance companies. They used to take all details of people who were on deathbed in hospitals and documents including Aadhar card to open accounts in Canara bank to claim insurance benefits. Many account holders told police that they were not aware of money credited to their bank account from insurance companies and withdrawn by the accused. Vidyanagar and Extension police registered cases against them in this regard.

He said during the interrogation, they admitted that they cheated farmers and merchants. The probe team led by Dy SP B S Basavaraj recovered cash of Rs 1,51,86,470 belonging to farmers and Rs 1,17,05,000 belonging to merchants from the accused in Gadigudal of Harapanahalli taluk in Vijayanagar district.

On auto digital meter, he said all autorickshaw drivers must get digital fare meters installed in their vehicles by October 31. If not,they may have to pay fine and vehicles without permits would be seized without fail, he warned.