Dharwad HC grants protection to student to attend exams

The Dharwad bench of the high court has granted two weeks protection to a BSc student allowing him to attend examinations till April 8. Granting relief to the student petitioner from Jamkhandi taluk to Sedam taluk the high court said that the order of externment against him should not be acted upon for two weeks.

The order of externment was issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Jamakhandi taluk on the ground there is reasonable apprehension that petitioner Siddu would engage in commission of offences. The student claimed that the order was arbitrary and there were no materials warranting the same. The state government submitted that the petitioner has alternative remedy available.

However, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum noted that with the commencement of examination, the petitioner cannot be relegated to alternative remedy and added that he needs some protection. “The petitioner shall give an undertaking before the Assistant Commissioner (Jamakhandi) that he will not indulge in any activities which would attract Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963,” the court said.

The court also said that the petitioner is at liberty to challenge the order passed by the Assistant Commissioner before the competent authority.