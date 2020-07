Students of Delhi Public School, Mysuru, have achieved cent per cent results in CBSE Class 10 Board results, with more than 50% of the students securing distinction marks.

Jessica, 97%, Safa, 95.2%, Aditi, 94.8%, S Manasi, 93.4%, Alisha, 93.4%, and Srujan, 90.4%, are the toppers of the school. Many students of DPS have achieved centum in Social Science and Foundation of IT.