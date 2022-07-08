Father-son held for growing ganja in sugarcane field

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 14:29 ist
Ganja plants weighing 95.1 kg seized at Honakuppi village in Gokak taluk in Belagavi district on Thursday. Credit: District Police

Kulgod police Thursday arrested a father-son duo accused of cultivating ganja plants between sugarcane crops at Honakuppi village in Gokak taluk. They seized ganja plants weighing 95.1 kg from Basappa Rangapa Lagadi and his son Siddappa's cultivation.

Police conducted a raid on getting a tip-off and nabbed the two. Further investigation is on.

