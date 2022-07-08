Father-son held for growing ganja in sugarcane field

Kulgod police Thursday arrested a father-son duo accused of cultivating ganja plants between sugarcane crops at Honakuppi village in Gokak taluk. They seized ganja plants weighing 95.1 kg from Basappa Rangapa Lagadi and his son Siddappa's cultivation.
Police conducted a raid on getting a tip-off and nabbed the two. Further investigation is on.
