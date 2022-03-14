Fishes found dead at Guruvayanakere in Kuvettu village

The local residents said that they had been noticing a change in colour of water of the lake for the last one week

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 19:13 ist
The fishes started dying since Sunday, and many more were found floating the next day as well. Credit: DH Photo

Scores of fishes were found dead in Guruvayanakere in Kuvettu village of Belthangady taluk. The village is situated on Karkala-Belthangady highway. 

The lake, which covers three acres of land is home to a variety of fishes.

According to local residents, they had been observing a change in colour in Guruvayanakere for the past one week, while the fishes started dying since Sunday.

Kuvettu Gram Panchayat PDO Geetha said that the reason for the death of fishes is not known. The water samples have been collected and sent to laboratories in Belthangady and Mangaluru for testing.

The spot was visited by Belthangady Tahsildar Mahesh J.

