Five fatalities, 314 fresh cases in Udupi

Udupi district confirmed five deaths and a record of 314 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday.

Among them 156 had contracted an infection from primary contacts, 69 with ILI symptoms, 6 with SARI symptoms had tested positive to Covid-19. Four patients had domestic travelling history and the contacts of 79 are being traced. 203 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted to the designated Covid hospitals and remaining are under home isolation.

As many as 3,347 patients were discharged so far, including 89 patients on Saturday. Including five deaths, the total death stood at 60. Among the 314 fresh cases, 192 are in Udupi and 87 in Kundapur.