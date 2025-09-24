Pandya, Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma retain top spots in ICC T20 rankings

<p>Dubai: The Indian trio of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma retained their respective top positions in the ICC T20 rankings, released on Wednesday.</p><p>Chakravarthy, who became the top-ranked bowler last week, has consolidated his place with a 14 rating points gain taking him to 747 points.</p><p>Following an 11-place jump last week, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed has made another massive leap, this time by 12 spots.</p><p>After a temporary dip in form, which saw him lose four ranking positions last week, Bangladesh's seasoned T20I pacer Mustafizur Rahman is back in top 10 courtesy a six-place jump. The left-arm pacer has grabbed six wickets at an average of eight in his last two outings in the tournament.</p><p>Pandya who continues to lead the all-rounder's list has also made bowling gains, moving up six places up to 60.</p><p>Among the batters, opener Abhishek made rating points gains while retaining his place as the No.1 ranked T20I batter. He hit a quick-fire 38 against Oman during India's final group stage clash, before smashing a match-winning 74 to chase down Pakistan’s total of 171 on Sunday.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt hopeful of team raising the bar higher.<p>Tilak Varma, who helped finish the chase against Pakistan with an electric 30 not out off 19, moved up a rung to No.3.</p><p>Skipper Suryakumar Yadav too gained a place to move within touching distance of the top five.</p><p>Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a 58 off 45 to get Pakistan going in the same game, jumped 31 spots to reach 24th place.</p><p>Hussain Talat who guided Pakistan to a win against Sri Lanka with a composed innings, jumped an astronomical 1474 spots to become the joint 234th placed in the men's T20I batter rankings.</p><p>Another massive gainer was Saif Hassan, whose 61 had helped Bangladesh get to a winning start in Super Fours at Asia Cup. The batter gained 133 places to reach the 81st rankingin the batting charts.</p>