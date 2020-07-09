Five low-lying bridge cum barrages submerged in river waters in Belagavi

Rains in the catchments of river Krishna and its tributaries in Maharashtra have led to an increase in water inflow in the Belagavi district with five low-lying bridge cum barrages getting submerged on Thursday.

Bhoj- Kunnur, Bhoj-Karadaga, Malikwad-Dattawad, Barawad-Kunnur and Kallol-Yadur bridge cum barrages were submerged.

Alternative roads connected the villages on both the sides of bridge cum barrages and none of the villages were disconnected or isolated.

More than 60,000 cusecs water inflow is being witnessed in river Krishna. If this water inflow if increases, more low-lying bridge cum barrages will get submerged.