Flight operations at Shivamogga likely from Aug 11

The new Shivamogga airport is likely to start operations from August 11, Industries & Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Thursday.

All pending amenities at the airport will be in place by July 20, Patil said, directing officials to make sure of this at a review meeting.

In a statement, Patil said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has permitted the Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC) to run operations and maintenance of the Shviamogga airport.

"With this, the Shivamogga airport would become the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government," Patil said.

"Ambulance and other vehicles need to be deployed and a coffee café is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The airport will be set ready for operations by July 20 by fulfilling all these requirements," Patil said.

If everything goes as planned, the first flight will take off from Bengaluru and land at the Shivamogga airport on August 11, according to Patil. "Prominent people, including elected representatives, will be invited for the historic moment on that day," he said.

Patil also pointed out that 20 flights landed at the Shivamogga airport during campaigning for the Assembly election. This fetched an income of Rs 12 lakh.

Night landing at Vijayapura

Meanwhile, Patil also reviewed the progress of the ongoing Vijayapura airport work.

Expressing dissatisfaction about not having provided night landing facility there, Patil directed officials to take necessary steps. "The original plan did not include night landing facility. So far, Rs 350 crore has been spent and an additional Rs 12 crore will be needed to include night landing facility," the minister said.

Runway work has been completed and all structure-related tasks will be done in three months, Patil said, adding that installation of equipment will be done simultaneously.

During the meeting, Patil examined the progress of airports projects at Hassan, Raichur and Karawar. He also discussed development of airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikmagalur that are proposed in the Budget.