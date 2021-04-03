Gold worth Rs 92.27 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  Apr 03 2021
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 13:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Officers of Mangalore Air customs seized 1.993-kg gold worth Rs 92,27,590 from a passenger, arrived at Mangalore International Airport on Saturday.

A team of officials intercepted a passenger Mohammed Ashif, 28, from Ullal on his arrival on an Air India flight from Dubai. He tried to smuggle gold by concealing in a specially designed inner garment, jeans trouser and knee pads. Further investigation is in progress. The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali.

It may be recalled that the officials had seized gold worth Rs 18.75 lakh at the airport on March 29, gold worth 39.48 lakh on March 27 and 1.23 kg gold worth Rs 57.14 lakh on March 26 at the airport.

