Govt has not tumbled in controlling Covid: Ravi

BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Thursday defended the state government, saying that it has not failed in controlling the Covid situation.

Addressing media persons, here, he said, "The government had anticipated that the second wave would double the impact and had made necessary arrangements. But, it was caught off guard as the spread was almost 15 times more than it was expected. But, the government has taken all measures to tackle the situation."

The Congress-ruled states too are facing the same situation. The opposition should also speak about it. There are 48 countries in Europe and their population is around 74 crore. Even a powerful country like the USA could not prevent the deaths, during the second wave. All countries are facing the same situation. Everybody should join hands to fight against the novel coronavirus, he said.

Covid-19 should be treated like a health emergency and it is not right to criticise the government, holding it responsible. Around 90% of the patients do not need hospitalisation. They can be under home isolation and seek doctor's advise. Around 10% of the patients in the hospital do not require oxygenated beds. But the patients are panicked and get worried if the facilities are not available, he said.

To a query that more people from Chikkamagaluru are visiting Hassan for treatment, Ravi said, "Rs 650 crore is sanctioned for a medical college and super speciality hospital in Chikkamagaluru and works have started."

However, Ravi refused to reply when asked why the BJP has not taken any action against MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal and A H Vishwanath, who have been criticising the party affairs.

To the controversial statement of Minister Umesh Katti, Ravi said, "The minister could have told of offering jowar or ragi in place of rice. I will speak to the minister in this regard. Such statements do not bring honour to the party."