HDMP lacks space for meetings of 82-member elected body

The Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), which is turning 60 next year, lacks sufficient space to house the 82 corporators that will come for the general body meetings.

After the delimitation of wards, the number of wards in the HDMP has increased from earlier 67 to 82. Accommodating the members of the new elected body of the HDMP, which hasn't had a general body meeting for over two-and-a-half years, has become a challenge for the officials.

Even when the HDMP had 67 corporators, the general body meeting hall at the HDMP’s central office premises lacked enough space. Even after some renovations, the hall was congested. The meeting hall at the HDMP office in Dharwad is also not spacious enough to accommodate 82 corporators.

When the newly-elected corporators would meet to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, the number of participants would be more than 82, as MP, MLAs, and MLCs also have voting rights. Therefore, there is a great need for a spacious meeting hall, which the HDMP lacks at its offices.

Long-pending issue

The issue of the need for a spacious municipal building at the HDMP is occasionally being raised for the last decade but it has not yet been materialised.

In 2015, the HDMP general body resolved to construct a well-equipped municipal building at its central office premises at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore. The project could not take off as it did not get the government’s approval, while the project cost was also heavy for the HDMP alone. It did not progress, though the HDMP reserved Rs 1 crore for it in 2018.

“In the pension grants arrears provided by the government, Rs 7 crore is available now. The works up to Rs 5 crore do not need approval at the government level. Planning is on for a spacious municipal building having a meeting hall and chambers for mayor, deputy mayor, and Leader of Opposition, which can be constructed speedily,” said HDMP Commissioner Suresh Itnal.

The possibility of expanding the existing hall is also being explored as it can be done fast, he added.

If the previous plan has to be revised or a fresh plan has to be moved after the new elected body comes into force, it would require approval from the HDMP’s general body. Space for constructing this new building is available at the HDMP’s central office premises both in Hubballi and Dharwad, officials say.