Hijab row: 23 students return from school in Kodagu district

On Monday, 32 students returned back after they were denied permission to wear hijab inside classrooms

  • Feb 15 2022, 17:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 23 students of Karnataka Public School in Nellyahudikeri in Kodagu district returned back home from school on Tuesday wearing headscarves . 

On Monday, 32 students returned back after they were denied permission to wear hijab inside classrooms. When students arrived wearing headscarves, the principal asked them to remove them before entering the classrooms. 

The students in turn had appealed to the school authorities to allow them to wear headscarves as they had been wearing in the past. However, the students were sent back citing High Court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The police had strengthened security near the school. 

