Hubballi to have world's longest railway platform soon

The railway station at Hubballi will soon have the longest railway platform in the world.

At present, the length of the platform is 550 metres, and it was earlier decided to increase it to 1,400 metres. The South-Western Railway (SWR) later decided to increase the length to 1,505 metres.

At present, the 1,366 metre-long platform at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, which is the headquarters of the North-Eastern Railway (NER), is the longest railway platform in the world. The platform was renovated in 2013.

The platform in Hubballi is being extended at a cost of Rs 90 crore and the work is expected to be completed by the end of January 2021.

"The work was expected to be completed in June, but there was shortage of labourers due to Covid-19 situation. Now, more than 250 labourers are working, and the project will be completed by January end," said SWR chief public relations officer E Vijaya.