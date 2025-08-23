Menu
India temporarily suspends postal services to US with some exceptions

This comes in the wake of the US executive order under which the 'duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to $800 will be withdrawn with effect from August 29, 2025.'
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 10:17 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 10:17 IST
India News

