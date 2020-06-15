II PU exam: Masks, thermal screening mandatory

The Department of PU Education has taken all measures for the safety of 2nd PU students appearing for English exam, scheduled to be held on June 18.

The department has made physical distancing, thermal screening and wearing masks mandatory for students. The department will distribute masks to students, who are in need. English exam, which was scheduled for March 19, was postponed following the coronavirus pandemic. The students are getting ready for the exam after a gap of three months.

In all, 16,808 students will appear for the exam in Hassan district. Around 120 students, who had returned to their native will write the exam at their nearby centres. Similarly, 928 students from other districts will also be allowed to write exam in the district.

Earlier, nine blocks and 734 classrooms were identified for the exams. With social distancing being mandatory, an additional 13 blocks and 562 classrooms have been identified for the exam.

The students having symptoms of cold and fever will be made to write the exam in separate classrooms. The students would be made to sit in a zig-zag manner. Sanitiser, thermal screening and mask facilities have been made, said Government Composite PU College principal K P Suresh.

The exams will be conducted from 10 am. But, the students are told to reach the centres at 8.30 am, as they have to undergo thermal screening. MLA Shivalingegowda and MLC M A Gopalaswamy have sponsored masks for the students in Arsikere and Channarayapatna. Donors have come forward to distribute masks for the students, said DDPU C D Jayanna.

The authorities have written letters to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and have provided the list of areas, seeking bus service. There will be no transport problem, he said.