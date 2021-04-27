Immersion of ashes banned in Srirangapatna

The immersion of ashes and other rituals have been banned from Tuesday evening, on the banks of River Cauvery and also at other places in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

It may be mentioned that with the rise in deaths due to Covid, there was a heavy rush of people at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna, and also at other places to immerse the ashes of the deceased.

With people from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places thronging the place to immerse the ashes, the locals have expressed fear over the spread of Covid-19. As there were complaints from the locals, the taluk administration has banned immersion of ashes in the river. An official order will also be issued, said Tahsildar M V Roopa.

Immersion of ashes has been banned at Sopanakatte, Paschimavahini, Cauvery Sangama, Gosai Ghat and other places till the lockdown is lifted. Action would be taken against those violating the norms, she warned.