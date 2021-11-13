India will be hub for health, innovation in world: Balram Bhargava

Prof Balram Bhargava, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India will be the hub of health, education and innovation in the world during this century.

The medical institutes, universities, IITs should ensure that India will be the next destination for health, education and innovation in the world, he said while delivering the 11th annual convocation address of Nitte (Deemed to be University) on Saturday.

Bhargava said universities, IITs and medical institutes have contributed to the new innovations, diagnoses, devices and new technologies in the country. India has to take a lead not only in health, education and innovation but also in taking the world along in its social commitment and vaccine commitment, he said.

On India’s achievement in the last 75 years, he said India has become self-sufficient in food production and has developed the largest number of generic medicines in the world. About 60% of generic medicines supplied in the world are of Indian origin. India has achieved self-sufficiency in medication and the medications are low cost in India, he said.

Lauding the armed forces for maintaining the integrity and social fabric of the country, he said “all of us should pay respect to the armed forces of the country daily".

He called upon the graduates to develop punctuality, integrity, professional competency and social commitment for success in life. “Whatever we do in life should touch the downtrodden in society,” he said.

Stating that the ecosystem of the world has been destroyed, he said the migration of animals to the human habitation has led to the transfer of viruses to humans. There is a need to plant saplings and help in increasing the greenery in the world.

He urged the graduates to maintain a balance between “need” and “greed".

A total of 1,040 students were awarded the degrees on the occasion.

During the convocation, a total of 23 gold medals (11 Nitte University gold medals and 12 Endowment gold medals) and 54 merit certificates were awarded. Nitte Deemed to be University Chancellor N Vinay Hegde presided over the event.

