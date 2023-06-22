Industry, trade bodies protest power price hike

Industry, trade bodies stage protest against hike in electricity tariff

They submitted the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in support of their demands.

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 22 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 13:07 ist
Industries and trade members participating in protest against hike in electricity tariff in Belagavi on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Industry and trade bodies staged a protest rally opposing the hike in electricity tariffs here on Thursday.

The protest rally was staged from Sambhaji Circle to the Deputy Commissioner's office wherein people from industry and trade participated in large numbers.

They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in support of their demands. 

Industries and business establishments remained closed during the day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'

Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 