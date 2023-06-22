Industry, trade bodies stage protest against hike in electricity tariff

Industry and trade bodies staged a protest rally opposing the hike in electricity tariffs here on Thursday.
The protest rally was staged from Sambhaji Circle to the Deputy Commissioner's office wherein people from industry and trade participated in large numbers.
They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in support of their demands.
Industries and business establishments remained closed during the day.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'
‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US
DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam
PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa