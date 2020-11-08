Initial hiccups mar compulsory online property registration

The pilot project of compulsory online registration under Kaveri Online services for documents of Stamps and Registration Department launched at the sub-registrar offices of Jala Hobli in Bengaluru Rural district, and Tumakuru has been met with a tepid start.

Started on November 2, the initiative was marred by technical glitches in the first few days of its launch, apart from reluctance from the general public to adopt the

initiative.

The Pre Registration Data Entry and Appointment Booking (PRDE) system has been optional since 2018 for property registration and issuing other documents.

The pilot initiative will be extended to a third sub-registrar office at Chincholi in Kalaburagi district from November 10 as the Department planned a pilot in rural areas.

Days after the pilot was launched, several complaints were raised regarding the mandatory use of the software. While many found it challenging to upload all documents online, recurrent server issues also hampered the smooth implementation of the project, sources said.

Syed Noor Pasha, Assistant Inspector General of Registration, told DH that though there were some initial hiccups over the initiative, technical issues were sorted out.

“We had complaints regarding issues faced at the final phase of registration while using the software, which was addressed,” he said, adding that the software was being finetuned.

K P Mohanraj, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, said that while the pilot project had progressed smoothly in Tumakuru sub-registrar limits, registration at Jala Hobli had dipped.

There is some resistance to adopting such initiatives among the public, he said, adding that there were plans to implement the mandatory online system at all sub-registrar offices.

Under PRDE, property registration can be done online in a simplified manner, with provisions for both the buyer and seller to upload all the documents and also pay registration fees online. Appointment to meet a sub-registrar to finalise the sale of any property can also be booked online.