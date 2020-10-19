CM BSY to aerially survey flood-hit districts

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to take aerial survey of flood-hit districts

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Oct 19 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 15:24 ist
CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he would take an aerial survey of flood-hit districts in north Karnataka on October 21.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to the woes of the people of Karnataka. The Centre would provide financial aid to the state soon.

When questioned on approval of caste census, he said the government would take a call. 

Karnataka
floods
B S Yediyurappa

