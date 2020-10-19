Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to take aerial survey of flood-hit districts

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he would take an aerial survey of flood-hit districts in north Karnataka on October 21.
Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to the woes of the people of Karnataka. The Centre would provide financial aid to the state soon.
When questioned on approval of caste census, he said the government would take a call.
How does China's digital yuan work?
Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms
Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?
Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College
DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah
Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs