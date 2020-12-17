Karnataka Congress leader dares PM Modi to ban beef exports

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban exports of beef.

In a press conference here, Lakshmana said, “Beef exports increased by 25% after Modi became the PM and a majority of the people involved in the business have identified with the BJP.”

Lakshmana suspected a scam of crores of rupees at Pinjarapole Society in Mysuru. Several cattle were housed at the society. But, there is no accountability. District In-charge Minsiter S T Somashekar should conduct an inquiry,” he said.

Lakshmana said that a man from Gujarat is managing the society, but, there is no clarity on it. “Is the society private or government agency. How much funds the government releases to the society?” he asked.

Lakshmana took severe exception to privatisation of Indian Railways and said that the PM is selling off the country.

“Railway is the lifeline of daily wage workers and employees. But, the Union government is selling off the railways to private people. Though the railway has good income, the government has privatised 60%. If the railway is privatised, the passengers have to pay to use even toilets,” he said.

Congress leader Ramappa said that Education Minister S Suresh Kumar is creating confusion by making several statements.