Karnataka Congress leader dares PM to ban beef exports

Karnataka Congress leader dares PM Modi to ban beef exports

Lakshmana took severe exception to privatisation of Indian Railways and said that the PM is selling off the country

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 17 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 00:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban exports of beef.

In a press conference here, Lakshmana said, “Beef exports increased by 25% after Modi became the PM and a majority of the people involved in the business have identified with the BJP.”

Lakshmana suspected a scam of crores of rupees at Pinjarapole Society in Mysuru. Several cattle were housed at the society. But, there is no accountability. District In-charge Minsiter S T Somashekar should conduct an inquiry,” he said.

Lakshmana said that a man from Gujarat is managing the society, but, there is no clarity on it. “Is the society private or government agency. How much funds the government releases to the society?” he asked.

Lakshmana took severe exception to privatisation of Indian Railways and said that the PM is selling off the country.

“Railway is the lifeline of daily wage workers and employees. But, the Union government is selling off the railways to private people. Though the railway has good income, the government has privatised 60%. If the railway is privatised, the passengers have to pay to use even toilets,” he said.

Congress leader Ramappa said that Education Minister S Suresh Kumar is creating confusion by making several statements.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M Lakshmana
Karnataka
Congress
kpcc
Narendra Modi
Beef
cow slaughter

What's Brewing

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 