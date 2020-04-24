Karnataka: MCC’s ‘Asare card’, a hope for poor

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched an unique system of issuing 'Asare ration card' (Asare padithara cheeti), said to be the first of its kind in the state, for poor people and labourers of the unorganised sector, who do not possess ration cards.

The MCC is distributing food packets to thousands of people every day at its santhwana kendras. As social distancing becomes difficult during distribution, a team of officials have planned a systematic way to identify the beneficiaries and provide them Asare ration card and food kits are delivered to them.

The beneficiaries are identified by the MCC officials and corporators. Field verification is done by volunteers and revenue inspectors through google form - MCC Ration beneficiaries verification form. All details like, zone, ward number, address, contact number, number of family members, Aadhaar number, whether they possess ration card or not, and whether they have the facility to cook are collected.

The list is sent to the Food and Civil Supplies department and Aadhaar-based search is done, to check whether they have been issued a ration card. A genuine list is prepared and an unique code is given to each family. It is mentioned on the Asare card and the food kit, which is home delivered to the beneficiary. The foodgrains provided would be marked on Asare card. The data is maintained and the kits would be refilled every week or 10 days.

Speaking to DH, A S Ranjith Kumar, nodal officer for Food and Ration distribution, MCC said that so far 1,800 Asare cards and food kits have been distributed to benefit over 5,000 people. "We have covered physically challenged persons, transgenders, migrant labourers, wanderers and low income groups. This will continue till the lockdown is lifted and normalcy returns. By the end of the process, we expect to identify 4,000 Asare card families," he said.

The kits are obtained from donors like Mysuru Citizen Forum, Asian Paints, JK Tyres, Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram and Agarwal Samaj, he said.

"After the lockdown is lifted, we will verify the beneficiaries again. In case there are people who have no support or means of living, they would be shifted to destitute centres and taken care of," he said.

The MCC recently launched 'Asare' helpline, where people can contact and get food delivered at their place.

Those interested to donate can contact 94486 66380. Arrangements have been made to pick up donation from their doorsteps, Ranjith said.