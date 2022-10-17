Karnataka minister blames NHAI for Hassan road accident

Karnataka minister blames NHAI for Hassan road accident

Nine persons, including four children, were killed on the spot after being hit by a milk tanker on the national highway 69

  • Oct 17 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 11:34 ist
K Gopalaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Minister for Excise and in-charge minister of Hassan district on Monday held the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) responsible for the national highway road accident which killed nine persons, including four children.

Talking to reporters, minister K Gopalaiah stated that NHAI's negligence was found at the outset and preliminary investigations also suggest this. The people who are responsible for the tragedy won't be spared, he said.

Nine persons, including four children, were killed on the spot after being hit by a milk tanker on the national highway 69, near Banavara town in Hassan district on Saturday night.

The tempo was mangled and stuck between the bus and tanker.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the absence of sign boards on one way to be the reason for the tragedy.

The pilgrims were returning from a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala.

Minister Gopalaiah stated that no matter how much compensation is given, the dead can't be brought back. But, those responsible for the tragedy will be punished, he maintained. He also stated that he would discuss with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with regard to providing compensation to the victims.

