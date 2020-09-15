Karnataka: No entry for devotees at M M Hill for 3 days

Karnataka: No entry for devotees at M M Hill for three days

Thousands of devotees visit the temple, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, every year during the three-day Mahalaya Amavasya jatra, as jatras and special rituals are held for the presiding deity.

The Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority has restricted the entry of devotees to the hill temple as part of 'Mahalaya Amavasya' from September 16 to 18, in order to prevent the congregation of public and prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders prohibiting the entry of devotees to the hill, as a precautionary measure, after the temple authority wrote to him explaining the difficulties in tackling the crowd, in the wake of Covid-19.

The vehicles will not be allowed to enter MM Hills at Talabetta from Tuesday evening to 6 am on September 19. However, the rituals will be held as per the tradition on the temple premises.

