Traders, farmers stage stir, urge reopening of Jai Kisan Market

<p>Belagavi: Traders from Jai Kisan Wholesale Vegetable Market, accompanied by a large number of farmers, staged a day-long protest in Belagavi on Tuesday, demanding that the government revoke the decision to cancel their trade licences, which they claim was imposed under political pressure.</p><p>The protest was called off after Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan assured the protesters that a meeting with farmers’ leaders would be held within a day. </p><p>The traders have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging both the cancellation of land conversion by the Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA) and the licence cancellations by the Agriculture Marketing Department. The petition is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.</p><p><strong>Politically motivated</strong></p><p>The protest rally commenced from Jai Kisan and proceeded across the national highway to Channamma Circle, where traders and farmers staged a sit-in. They alleged that the land conversion cancellation by BUDA and licence cancellations by the Agriculture Marketing Department were politically motivated. The protesters displayed placards and raised slogans demanding the reinstatement of their licences and market operations.</p><p>The farmers said that Jai Kisan traders were offering them better prices for their produce and urged that the market be reopened to protect their livelihoods.</p><p>The traders accused authorities of cancelling their licences without properly considering the clarifications they had submitted regarding alleged irregularities in trade practices. They further claimed that similar issues involving traders at APMC, who have been charging excessive commissions despite the administration’s awareness, were being ignored.</p><p><strong>‘Licence cancellation unlawful’</strong></p><p>MLA Abhay Patil criticised the Belagavi Urban Development Authority commissioner’s authority to revoke land conversion, stating that the action was illegal. “During a civic body meeting, I questioned the commissioner, and his response was recorded. All necessary permissions for Jai Kisan had been granted earlier, and these officials cannot now declare it illegal. I had objected to 11 gunthas of land conversion and asked for rectification. The cancellation of Jai Kisan’s licence is also unlawful. If traders and farmers are forced to take to the streets, officials will face the consequences,” he warned.</p><p><strong>Conspiracy</strong></p><p>Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi called the actions against Jai Kisan a conspiracy, pointing out that a once-legal market was suddenly declared illegal. He accused the district administration of failing to take action against illegal businesses while causing injustice to farmers. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, who arrived at the protest site in the evening, assured the farmers’ leaders that talks would be held soon. He also promised to issue non-agriculture orders for the two-acre land identified by the farmers to facilitate the sale of their produce. However, he clarified that wholesale trade at Jai Kisan would not be permitted, limiting farmers to retail sales of up to 200 quintals. The High Court’s hearing of the petition on Wednesday is expected to influence further decisions.</p>