Karnataka: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 surrounding BIMS

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will be imposed th areas surrounding Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital to prevent crowd gathering in the wake of violence by relatives of a patient who passed away on Wednesday night alleging medical negligence. The relatives threw stones at the facility and set an ambulance on fire.

Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath visited BIMS on Wednesday night and held a meeting with the doctors and nurses treating the patients and those who were at the receiving end of the violence.

Hiremath said that he instilled confidence among the doctors and nurses and assured them that safety measures would be taken. Security arrangements will be made and prohibitory orders will be imposed. Presently entry of people has been banned, he said.

Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan said that cases will be filed against all those responsible for the violence. People whose vehicles have been damaged can also file complaints.

City Police have made security arrangements at all places and there were no lapses. We see police presence at all places, he stated.