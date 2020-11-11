Karnataka records 2,362 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

K'taka records 2,362 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

The positivity rate for the day was 2.15% while the case fatality rate 0.84%

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2020, 03:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 03:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,362 new Covid-19 infections and 20 deaths taking the active case tally to 31,063 and death toll to 11,439. 

As many as 4,215 discharges on Tuesday took the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,08,700. As on November 10, the Covid tally in the state reached 8,51,212. A total of 869 patients, including 465 in Bengaluru Urban, are undergoing treatment in the ICUs across the state.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.15% while the case fatality rate 0.84%. As many as 1,09,508 Covid tests, including 30,914 rapid antigen tests, were carried out in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,176 cases. There are 17,306 active carriers of the virus in the state capital. In the rest of Karnataka, Tumakuru (136), Mysuru (135) and Hassan (110) reported fresh infections in three-figure while the remaining districts recorded cases in single and double digits.

