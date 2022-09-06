K'taka: White liquid discharge at Kappatagudda noticed

Karnataka: White liquid discharge at Kappatagudda noticed

Discharge of liquid mixed possibly with unknown white chemicals caused panic among residents around the foothill

Shirahatti (Gadag District),
  Sep 06 2022
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 03:42 ist
White colour liquid is being discharged at the foothill of the Kappatagudda which has diverse and rare medicinal plants. 

A portion of the hill has caved in following heavy rains recently. Discharge of liquid mixed possibly with unknown white chemicals caused panic among residents around the foothill.

According to villagers, pits were dug up during the colonial era in order to extract gold. Traces of wells created for the mining are still visible. Chemicals were used atop the hill for mining activity, which perhaps mixed with the water causing white discharge.

"Samples of white water will be sent to a laboratory for a test and report," ranger forest officer Suma Haleholi told DH.

