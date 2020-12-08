'Krishi Mela' in Mandya fails to attract farmers

The one-day 'Krishi Mela', organised by Agriculture Research Centre of VC Farm in Mandya taluk, was a failure, as it failed to attract farmers, on Tuesday.

The mela was limited to a few students and employees of the farm. The Krishi Mela, held every year, was organised in a grand manner.

However, this year, amidst the Covid crisis, the officials failed to attract the farming community. Only a handful of farmers and locals participated in the event. The mela is held to introduce new variety of plant species and latest farming techniques. This year too, researches were conducted and new varieties of paddy and ragi were to be introduced to farmers.

Nagaraj, a farmer, claimed that the authorities neglected the farmers this year, citing Covid. "The mela could have been organised following Covid norms like social distancing. If it was not possible, the mela could have been postponed or cancelled," he said.

The farmers alleged that there was no proper publicity for the mela this year, and the officials conducted the press meet just a day before the mela. "Besides, the organisers used to arrange bus services to the venue, during the previous years. This year, even that was not done," they complained.

A booklet was released and the programme was presided over by Bengaluru Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor S Rajendra Prasad. Former MP G Madegowda inaugurated the Ragi Brahma C H Lakshmanaiah Agriculture Advisory Centre. Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh was present.