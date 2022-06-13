K'taka MLC poll: BJP MLAs violate model code of conduct in Belagavi; slow pace of early voting

Voting for the election for Legislative Council election from North West Teachers Constituency and North West Graduates Constituency began on a slow note on Monday.

Both constituencies are spread across the districts Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapur. Voting is being held at 190 polling stations.

BJP MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake violated the model code of conduct during polling for the election for Legislative Council from North West Teachers Constituency and North West Graduates Constituency at polling station at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi on Monday.

While Benake entered the polling station and used his cellphone inside the premises, Patil greeted voters standing in queue seeking support for BJP candidates Arun Shahapur and Hanumant Nirani from teachers and graduates constituencies respectively.

Benake alleged that Congress was using illegitimate ways to woo voters and were offering teachers constituency voters Rs 10,000. He said that the party has filed a complaint with election authorities on the issue.

The Teacher's constituency has 12 candidates in the fray. It's expected to be a triangular contest between BJP candidate Arun Shahapur, Congress candidate Prakash Hukkeri and independent N B Bannur. The constituency has 25,388 voters.

The Graduates constituency has 11 candidates in the fray. It is primarily a contest between BJP candidate Hanumant Nirani and Congress candidate Sunil Sank. The constituency has 99,598 voters.

The heavyweights of BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have been campaigning for their respective candidates.

Meanwhile, the BJP late on Sunday accused Congress candidate from teachers constituency Prakash Hukkeri of distributing cash to lure voters. Rs 17.40 lakh was found in cash in a car at Vijayapur and an event at Chikkodi town was being used to distribute the cash.