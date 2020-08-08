Landslides on Charmadi Ghat disrupt movement of vehicles

Traffic was disrupted on the Charmadi Ghat (NH 234) on Friday as a string of landslides resulted in the falling of huge boulders and trees on the road.

Dozens of labourers were engaged in clearing the mounds of soil and trees fallen on the stretch connecting the coastal districts with the hinterland.

The road on the stretch had also developed wide cracks near Alekhan and disrupted the movement of vehicles again on Friday evening. As a precautionary measure, the movement of vehicles was suspended.

The entry to the ghat road at Charmadi Ghat and Kottigehara check-posts was closed. As a result, vehicles were seen stranded in a long queue.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat will be banned till August 11.

Vehicles bound to Dakshina Kannada can use alternative roads of Kottigehara-Kalasa-Karkala or Shiradi Ghat, he added.

Landslides were also reported at many locations in Bisile Ghat that connects Sakleshpura in Hassan to Subrahmanya.

The landslides disrupted the movement of vehicles in Bisile Ghat. Landslides were also witnessed on Madikeri-Mangaluru road at Jodupala