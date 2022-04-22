Lecturer denied entry to exam centre for wearing hijab

A lecturer, who came to an examination centre wearing hijab, was sent back on Friday.
Anishat, a lecturer from Rajeshwari College, Madikeri, had come to boost the confidence of the PU students who were appearing for the examination. However, the lecturer was asked to leave the centre to which she obliged.
She told the students not to fear about the exams.
