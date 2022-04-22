Lecturer denied entry to exam centre for wearing hijab

Lecturer denied entry to exam centre for wearing hijab

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 22 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

A lecturer, who came to an examination centre wearing hijab, was sent back on Friday.

Anishat, a lecturer from Rajeshwari College, Madikeri, had come to boost the confidence of the PU students who were appearing for the examination. However, the lecturer was asked to leave the centre to which she obliged.

She told the students not to fear about the exams.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madikeri
Karnataka
II PUC exam
Hijab

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers

UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers

Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?

Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir

Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

 