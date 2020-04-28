Local leader in Hubballi takes out parade of 'COVID-19 survivor'

A Muslim leader in Hubballi violated all the social distancing norms and lockdown rules on Tuesday by taking out a parade of a person, who is said to have 'recovered' from COVID-19 in a highly sensitive zone of Old Hubballi.

A video of the parade where tens of people are seen clapping and raising slogans to welcome a COVID-19 ‘recovered’ patient has now gone viral on social media. While it is claimed that the person in video is P-194, a 27-year-old businessman from Mulla Oni, it was said that he recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubbali on April 24. The district administration, however, refuted claims and said that P-194 is still in the government facility and has not been let out.

Of the seven family members of the P-194, six are still recovering at the District COVID-19 centre. Eight of the nine Covid-19 cases in Dharwad district have been recorded in Old Hubballi, and the parade was taken out in the same area.

The parade was organised by Metropolis Hotel owner, Ashraf Ali. Speaking to a private news channel, he conceded that it was a mistake on his part to take out a parade in a lockdown area. He claimed it was done to ‘encourage’ residents of Mulla Oni not to fear the disease.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan clarified that the person in video is not P-194. “P-194 is very much in our custody and is kept in the government quarantine facility. Strict action would be taken against Ashraf Ali for violating the lockdown norms,” she said.

It can be noted here that Ashraf Ali had volunteered to give all the rooms in the hotel to the district administration to convert it into the government quarantine facility.