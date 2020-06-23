'Loft of pigeons a threat to heritage structure'

A loft of blue rock pigeons on Balarama and Jayarama Gates, on the northern part of Mysuru Palace, is a threat to the heritage structure.

The pigeons dot the heritage entrance gates of the century-old palace, as they get easy food in the vicinity. Environmentalists say, compassion of generous people for birds, by providing grains, has adverse effects on the health of the birds too.

People, claiming to be generous, offer food — grains, cereals and even glucose-rich biscuits — in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple, up to Chamaraja Circle, where a statue of the late Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar X is housed in an ornate canopy.

The presence of hundreds of pigeons, their feeding and flying in hordes offer a great sight. But, those who enjoy the sight seem to ignore the harm to both, the heritage structure and also the birds.

Longer stays by blue rock pigeons at a particular place causes irreversible damage due to their droppings, which contain a compound called saltpeter or potassium nitrate. It is a threat to the marble statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar X. Besides, the life-size statue of the late Maharaja, the artwork, canopy, cusped arches of the fort wall and other heritage structures are under threat due to the droppings.

A few enthusiasts used to feed the birds near Rangacharlu Town Hall, Dodda Gadiyara and Mysuru Palace. Since a few years, these enthusiasts have come together to feed the pigeons and crows that flock in front of the gate, with huge amounts of seeds, cereals or grams.

Helping Hands treasurer Rajan Baghmar said, “Jiv Daya (compassion for living beings) motivated us to feed the birds near Balarama and Jayarama Gates of Mysuru Palace. We feed 250 to 300 kg of white jowar per day since January 1, 2015. Pigeons are mostly from Halladakeri and they are not a threat to the heritage structure.”

Wildlife enthusiast Rajkumar Devaraje Urs said, “Human intervention is harmful for nature. More so for birds. Feeding of seeds and cereal grains and sometimes biscuits is bad for their health. Feeding too much of jowar will lead to indigestion. Then, the pigeons lap up tiny pebbles to facilitate digestion. Natural instinct to look for food, to find a mate, breeding cycle, self-defense, instinct to rescue younger ones, adaptive nature and evolution are disturbed. The prey-predator chain is under stress.”

Member Secretary of Zoo Authority of Karnataka B P Ravi said, “Feeding either birds or animals is not good. Animals and birds know how to find their food. Feeding them will create imbalance in their hormone levels, which lead to loss of instincts.”

“Monkey-menace on Chamundi Hill is often discussed. Every year, monkeys are rescued and shifted to some forest. But, monkeys reappear on Chamundi Hill and devotees complain about their menace. The problem lies with the devotees, who either litter the surrounding with eatables or intentionally feed the monkeys. The monkeys throng the vicinity of Chamundeshwari temple as they easily get food. If food is not available there, the monkeys will go in search of food into the forests,” said Ravi.